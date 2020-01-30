Orangeburg deputies arrest man who fired shots at a home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C, – Orangeburg County deputies arrested a man they say shot at a home with children inside.

29 year old, Kenneth Moorer, is facing several charges including four counts of attempted murder.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Sunday after 3 a.m. on Laquinta Drive.

The homeowner said she recognized Moorer after he started knocking on her window and door.

Investigators say they found at least 9 bullet holes in the house, but no one was hurt.

Officials say Moorer was denied bond.