Panthers and Greg Olsen mutually agree to part ways

The 34-year-old stands as the franchise’s all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10). He ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns (39) behind Wesley Walls (44) and third all-time in receiving yards and receptions behind Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad.

Olsen, active and visible in the community throughout his tenure, was twice named a finalist for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Inspired by his son T.J., who was born with a severe congenital heart defect, Olsen and his wife established the HEARTest Yard Program to provide services and support for families facing similar challenges.

“Consistency is the word that comes to mind when I think about Greg,” owner David Tepper said. “A leader, great teammate, unbelievable family man and true professional. Greg brought passion and an intense, detailed work ethic to the stadium every day. As the ‘Jersey’ guy on the team, it was good to get to know Greg over the past two years and he will be remembered as one the best Panthers to ever play here. Greg and Kara’s work in the community continues to positively impact so many families in our city and the Carolinas.”

Added Hurney: “Greg’s meant so much to this organization and we have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He earned a reputation as one of the best tight ends in the League and served as a great leader and team captain. As special as he was for us on the field, his impact on the community is just as impressive. We are proud that he wore a Panthers uniform.”

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Bears, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2007 draft, Olsen was traded to Carolina for a third-round pick ahead of the 2011 season.

He spent the next nine seasons with the Panthers, playing in every game from 2011-16 and emerging as a go-to target for quarterback Cam Newton. He became a leader in the locker room and earned the fitting nickname “Mr. Reliable” after coming through in the clutch time and time again.

During that span he also became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2014-16) and he was voted to three Pro Bowls.