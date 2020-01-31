Dreher High School retires Alex English’s No. 22 jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex English has accomplished a lot in his basketball career. Eight NBA All-Star appearances, a place in the NBA Hall of Fame, and a slew of records from his time as a South Carolina Gamecock.

Tonight, he finally got honored by his high school alma mater, as Dreher High School officially retired his No. 22 jersey in a halftime ceremony of the Blue Devils matchup with Lower Richland.

He spoke about what tonight meant to him, as well as what he got out of his time at Dreher.

