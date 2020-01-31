Fireflies hosting seasonal game day job fair in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Grab the resumes, The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a second job fair to fill 2020 seasonal gameday positions.

The job fair will take place at Segra Park on Saturday, February 8 from 10am -Noon.

Organizers say positions include parking staff, ticketing staff and servers.

You are asked to download an application before attending.

For more information, click here https://www.milb.com/columbia/news/fireflies-to-host-job-fair-january-11/c-312203310