New SC bill proposes GPS tracking of domestic violence suspects



A police officer looks at a crime scene. South Carolina was rated the sixth-worst state for domestic violence homicides in 2019, with a homicide rate 1.5 times the national average. (Nick Papantonis/WPDE)

By: Nicholas Papantonis

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — People accused of domestic violence could have their whereabouts monitored while awaiting trial, if a proposed bill gets signed into law.

H3708 would allow judges to outfit men and women with an ankle monitor or another GPS tracking device in lieu of setting bond or keeping them behind bars.

The monitors, however, would carry an extra feature: they’d automatically alert a victim if their attacker gets within a certain distance of them. The exact distance would be determined by a judge.

The proposal calls for the monitoring to be paid for by suspects who are financially well-off. It could be used instead of a cash-based bond for less affluent people.

“It’s just unbelievable, some of the things I saw during my law enforcement career,” freshman lawmaker William Bailey (R-Little River) said, recalling an instance where someone was killed after their spouse sneaked home upon release.

The former North Myrtle Beach Police Chief said he was finally able to chip away at a long-standing issue now that he had a vote in Columbia.

“I think [lawmakers] see this as a really great opportunity to do something great for this state and for victims of domestic violence,” he said.

Domestic violence is a major issue in South Carolina. It was rated the sixth-worst state for domestic violence homicides last year, with a homicide rate 1.5 times the national average.

One such victim, Nina Tamara Edwards, was shot and killed in the McLeod Medical Plaza parking lot by her estranged husband in Florence County in December 2018. Police said the husband killed himself shortly after.

In the past two days, eight people were booked into Horry County’s J. Reuben Long detention center on domestic violence charges, including a man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head in Myrtle Beach.

Domestic violence advocates said they support the measure as a step in the right direction, but some were dissatisfied that attention wasn’t being given to the fact that Horry County still doesn’t have its own domestic violence shelter.

Several said their number one priority was increasing access to education for both potential victims and suspects. They said people needed to be taught about acceptable behavior at home but also needed to understand the legal process after someone dials 9-1-1.

Long-time victim’s advocate Patty Fine said some victims find it impossible to stay away from their abuser and call her to have no-contact orders removed the day after a bond hearing.

“Depending on how controlling a person is, they sometimes make it difficult for the other party to have access to what they need without them,” she said, explaining that some people will cut off a victim’s access to credit cards, bank accounts, and transportation unless the victim drops the legal proceedings.

Bailey said he hopes his bill will pass this year, with other items to follow, mentioning the need for shelters.

“I and the other members of the delegation have already tried to reach out and put the bug in the ear of people on the Ways and Means Committee [to fund a shelter in Horry County],” he said.