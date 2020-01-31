South Carolina’s official website gets a makeover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Administration, unveiled a new website this week.

According to a press release, the collaborative redesign effort with South Carolina Interactive, LLC was in an effort to transform SC.gov to help citizens find information about all things South Carolina more quickly and easily.

Users will benefit from features like a geo-location-based map, interconnectivity between agency, localities and government entities, and featured areas driven by site analytics. The geo-location-based map highlights several popular agency-specific, citizen-centric topics such as locations of South Carolina state parks and courthouses. Site visitors can use the interactive map by entering a ZIP code or selecting a specific category.

The new website also includes the state’s first chatbot, Caroline. The questions and answers provided by Caroline were selected from a conglomerate of data analytics of commonly asked questions by SC.gov users. Caroline’s services include 14 categories with 55 questions and 150 available answers. In addition to the traditional chatbot, Caroline includes an audio option to verbalize answers. If Caroline cannot answer a question, users have the option to have a human interaction through the SC.gov live chat feature.

The state launched the previous version of SC.gov in 2013. The new SC.gov was redesigned through a unique public-private partnership between Admin and South Carolina Interactive, LLC. Through this partnership, more than 1,500 services have been placed online to make interacting with government more secure and efficient for the citizens and businesses of South Carolina.