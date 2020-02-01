Funeral arrangements complete for Saluda teens killed in crash

SALUDA, Sc (WJBF) – Funeral arrangements for two teens killed in a crash in Saluda, South Carolina are now complete.

The funeral for 17 year old Drayton Black is Saturday morning at 11, in the Saluda High school gym. A few hours later, at 2pm, a Celebration of Life for 16 year old Jaden Coleman will be held in that same gym.

Drayton and Jaden died Monday night after an accident on Long Road.

Jaden’s brother, Kadius Coleman, remains in the hospital.sal