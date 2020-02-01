Theaters celebrate Black History Month with Free screenings of “Harriet” in the Midlands

Universal City, California (WOLO)- Don’t miss your chance to see Harriet for free in the Midlands during Black History Month.

Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of HARRIET in 50 theaters across the U.S. including right here in the Midlands.

The showings will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The film depicts the life of one of history’s most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time.

For her work as the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Click here for free tickets.