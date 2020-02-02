Sumter man faces charges after weekend chase ending in downtown Marion

By Andrew James

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — What began as a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County resulted in a police chase spanning two counties ending along Main Street in Marion Saturday.

Trooper Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol tells ABC 15 News that Christopher Mickens of Sumter was the driver that fled from a trooper. The trooper was attempting a traffic stop on Mickens around 1:30 p.m.

The pursuit went from Florence County to Marion County and ended roughly twenty minutes after the attempted traffic stop according to Trooper Southern.

Possible police chase on Highway 76 near the Hot Spot heading out of Florence County into Marion County.Several viewers… Posted by Tonya Brown on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Southern says Mickens was arrested and faces multiple charges including failure to stop for a blue light, DUI, reckless driving, unlawful carry of a firearm, marijuana possession and driving without a license among others.

ABC 15 spoke to a victim who says Mickens hit their car while they are driving back to Florence. Southern tells us that the Florence County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating that crash. More charges could be pending for Mickens then by another law enforcement agency.