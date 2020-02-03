Earth Fare closing all 50 stores

Asheville, NC (WLOS)–Earth Fare, an Asheville-based supermarket that opened its doors in 1975, has announced it will be closing all stores.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly,” the company said in a press release on Feb. 3, 2020. “We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership.”

Earth Fare cited financial stress as one of the reasons for its closure.

“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go forward basis,” the company explained in a release. “As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.”

The company said all employees have been notified of the impending closure of the company’s stores and corporate office.

However, some Earth Fare employees have told News 13 they only found out the closings after seeing the news online this morning. They say they’re sad and frustrated.

Some shoppers, as well, are shocked by the news.

“I’m kind of taken aback,” Ron Hertwig, an Earth Fare customer. “You never know, economically, what people or what the decisions are made to, but yeah disappointed cause we enjoying coming here.”

In the release, Earth Fare encouraged shoppers to take advantage of sales at nearby locations.