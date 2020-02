First person in US with coronavirus is back at home; 11 confirmed cases

(CNN) – The first person confirmed to have coranavirus in the US is now resting at home.

The hospital caring for him in Washington state says he’s been discharged.

In a statement the hospital says the man is “in isolation at home and is being monitored.”

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control confirms its eleventh case of the coronavirus in the United States.