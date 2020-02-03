Officials: Inmate attacks employee at Lee Correctional Institution

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Corrections say an inmate attacked and tried to sexually assault an employee at Lee Correctional Institution.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday.

SLED authorities say charges are expected against the inmate.

According to investigators, per protocol, the employee was examined at a local hospital and was released.

Officials haven’t released the name of the inmate or the employee.

SLED is investigating this incident.