Jackson Muschamp commits to Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Sources confirmed to ABC Columbia Tuesday night Jackson Muschamp, Will Muschamp’s son, will commit to Georgia on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Muschamp was Hammond’s quarterback and is currently rated as the No. 97 pro-style quarterback for the class of 2020.

Last week, Muschamp committed to Colorado State, but had a change of heart this week when offered a preferred walk-on spot at Georgia.

Jackson follows in the footsteps of his dad, who played defensive back for the Bulldogs in the early 1990’s.