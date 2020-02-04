Meet Doug Romer, Dawn Staley’s “Shoe Chef”

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Dawn Staley has always had a love of fashion, specifically footwear. When she’s leading the Gamecocks on the sidelines, she always makes sure her shoe game is on point.

Some of her most unique shoes from this season have come from a local artist in Lexington.

His name is Doug Romer, or “The Shoe Chef” as he goes by on social media. He’s been designing custom shoes for athletes and celebrities, and has helped coach Staley pay tribute to some special people in her life with some of his recent creations.

Cam Gaskins brings you their full story.