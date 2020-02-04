Second person shot in less than 24 hours at same Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Two people have been shot, one of them killed after two shootings at the same Columbia apartment complex within 24 hours of each other.

Tuesday evening, Columbia Police announced a shooting at the Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive. The male victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of the injuries were not released.

According to police, people in the area heard an argument, then gunfire. Police say it’s too early to determine if this incident is retaliatory in nature from a fatal shooting at the complex Monday night.

CPD responded Monday night to a shooting at the same complex where a male victim died from a shooting.

Official details in both cases are limited.