Gamecocks update injury status of forward Justin Minaya
OXFORD, MS (WOLO) — USC updated the status of forward Justin Minaya before Wednesday night’s tip-off at Ole Miss.
Minaya, who injured his thumb in USC’s Saturday win over Missouri, did not make the trip and won’t play against the Rebels, according to USC.
Frank Martin says the injury is either a hyper-extension or the thumb is dislocated. He’ll likely have surgery, which makes Minaya’s status up in the air moving forward.
Minaya’s absence could be big for USC. He’s Carolina’s fifth-leading scorer.