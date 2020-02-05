Gamecocks update injury status of forward Justin Minaya

OXFORD, MS (WOLO) — USC updated the status of forward Justin Minaya before Wednesday night’s tip-off at Ole Miss.

Minaya, who injured his thumb in USC’s Saturday win over Missouri, did not make the trip and won’t play against the Rebels, according to USC.

#Gamecocks R-sophomore forward Justin Minaya did not make the trip and is unavailable for tonight’s matchup at Ole Miss due to a left hand/wrist injury — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) February 5, 2020

Frank Martin says the injury is either a hyper-extension or the thumb is dislocated. He’ll likely have surgery, which makes Minaya’s status up in the air moving forward.

Minaya’s absence could be big for USC. He’s Carolina’s fifth-leading scorer.