Severe weather expected Thursday afternoon

strong line of thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the latest on severe weather.

According to John, you should look for rain, heavy at times, on Thursday with a strong line of thunderstorms blowing through in the afternoon-evening.

The storms will have the capability of producing damaging winds, locally flooding rain, and possibly tornadoes. Many school districts have cancelled after-school activities on Thursday. I’d suggest we all follow that example, says John.