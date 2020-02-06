A Look Back at Today’s Storm

We got a good whack from today’s storm, with many spots having rain totals (Thursday-Friday) of nearly 4 inches – based on Doppler Radar estimates. As we often say, things could have been quite a bit worse. Tornadoes touched down north of us (in and around Charlotte), in the Upstate, and in Georgia. Yes there were pockets of strong winds for us, but the only threat of a tornado happened near Monetta, where a funnel cloud was spotted along I-20. A funnel cloud is a tornado that doesn’t touch the ground. Now get ready for a windy Friday and lots of sunshine this weekend!