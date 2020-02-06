Man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins in Orangeburg is arrested
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies arrested a man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins last year.
Authorities say Jakorey Barber, 20, is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of petit larceny, and additional charges.
According to investigators, on November 6, 2019, an Orangeburg deputy’s vehicle was broken into at a hotel on Citadel Road.
That same night, officials say another vehicle break-in happened at another Citadel Road hotel.
In both incidents, deputies say Barber stole law equipment and cash.
On November 8, authorities say Barber stole electronic devices from a vehicle awaiting repairs at the Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, which is located about a mile from the hotels where the previous break-ins happened.
Deputies say they later caught Barber after a vehicle chase.
Authorities say bond was set for him at $43,261.