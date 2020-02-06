Man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins in Orangeburg is arrested

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies arrested a man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins last year.

Authorities say Jakorey Barber, 20, is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of petit larceny, and additional charges.

According to investigators, on November 6, 2019, an Orangeburg deputy’s vehicle was broken into at a hotel on Citadel Road.

That same night, officials say another vehicle break-in happened at another Citadel Road hotel.

In both incidents, deputies say Barber stole law equipment and cash.

On November 8, authorities say Barber stole electronic devices from a vehicle awaiting repairs at the Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, which is located about a mile from the hotels where the previous break-ins happened.

Deputies say they later caught Barber after a vehicle chase.

Authorities say bond was set for him at $43,261.