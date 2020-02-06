Severe Weather bringing potential for Local Flooding: Weather update

Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan tracking severe weather impact

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) As the threat of severe weather, high winds and more eases in the Midlands, Chief Meteorologist John Farley says local flooding will be a concern.

There is still the potential for rain and storms throughout the evening, but not as severe in areas such as Lexington and Richland Counties.

There is a ton of rain that will travel East and West, John says the bigger threat will be flooding.

Tyler Ryan has the latest on road conditions in this Live update.

Safety Tips when hitting the road:

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have offered the following safety information you may want to keep in mind if you have to be out during the severe weather event.

Obey all signs and never drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Watch out for highway workers – "Let 'em Work. Let 'em Live."

A foot of water can make a car float.

Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including trucks and SUVs.

Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. The road bed may have washed away under the water.