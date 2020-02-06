Severe Weather hitting the Midlands: Tracking the storms Live updates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking severe weather.

John says expect a strong line of storms to blow through from Northwest to Southeast from roughly 4pm-8pm.

We can expect possible tornadoes, damaging winds and localized flooding, according to John.

The main concern could be flooding in the area, due to rainfall amounts over several hours.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan is tracking the storms, checking out conditions downtown Columbia, where rain is expected to fall for the next several hours.

Please stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening.

