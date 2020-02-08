Two Gamecock football assistant coaches leaving the program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coaching changes for the Gamecock football staff don’t appear to be done quite yet.

Today, Penn State officially announced the hire of John Scott Jr. as the Nittany Lions’ new defensive line coach. He spent 2019 in the same position with South Carolina after having spent the previous two seasons working for Arkansas.

Welcome to the Penn State family, Coach John Scott Jr.! ????: https://t.co/AKlxSkfZWi#WeAre pic.twitter.com/hlK42oO9bu — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 8, 2020

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has also reported that Gamecock running back coach Thomas Brown will leave the school to join the Los Angeles Rams. The team has not yet confirmed.

SOURCES: #SouthCarolina RB coach Thomas Brown is expected to take a job on the #Rams staff.

The former #UGA running back didn’t coach Bulldogs great Todd Gurley in Athens but have heard they are close. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2020

Brown and Scott Jr. join Coleman Hutzler and Dan Werner as the assistant coaches leaving South Carolina this offseason.