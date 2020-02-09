One dead after traffic-related shooting on HWY 9

by Simon Williams

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An official with the Horry County Police Department says one person is dead after a traffic-related shooting early Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the official said it happened near HWY 9 and Log Cabin Road.

That highway was closed while officers investigated the scene, but has since reopened.

The Horry County Coroner has identified the victim as Rashawn D. Smith, 18, of Tabor City, NC.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The department is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.