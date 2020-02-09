Suspect crashes into deputy, gets away after North Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who was able to elude law enforcement officers following a chase in North Charleston early Sunday morning.

The chase began when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near the corner of Rivers Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the driver attempted to get away, and turned into the Walgreens parking lot at 7501 Rivers Ave.

Once in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office says the suspect hit the deputy’s vehicle twice, then pulled back onto Rivers Ave.

The chase continued on Rivers Ave. eastbound, before eventually circling back to the same area where it started.

Deputies said the suspect finally bailed out of the car and ran after hitting an unoccupied car in the parking lot of the Owner’s Box, a bar on Rivers Ave. just up the road from where the chase began.

Deputies chased the male suspect from the parking lot, but lost sight of him after he jumped a barbed wire fence.

Investigators recovered a handgun on the ground and approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle after the chase.

The incident remains under investigation. Anybody with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.