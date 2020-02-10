1 dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Walmart

In this still from a video, police are shown on the scene of a shooting at Walmart in Forrest City, Ark., Feb. 10, 2020.

The gunman has been identified as 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs. (Photo: Craighead Sheriff's Office)



LITTLE ROCK (KATV/AP) – Forrest City police killed a man who opened fire in a Walmart and injured two officers Monday morning.

St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May said that officers at the store confronted a man who turned around shot them. The officers returned fire and killed the man.

The gunman has been identified as 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs.

May said both officers were believed to be in critical condition. He said one of the officers was shot four times. That officer was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis. The second officer was shot twice and was taken to a hospital in Forrest City.

Forrest City police initially described the incident as an active shooter situation. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency is investigating but he did not immediately have further details.

One woman who was inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting said that she heard 12 gunshots around 10:30 a.m. toward the back of the store.

A spokesperson for Walmart said that they are working with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation.

Forrest City Schools are on district-wide lockdown after Arkansas State Police notified them of “threats,” according to a district spokesperson. Center Elementary School is located a half-mile from the store where the shooting happened. All students and staff are safe according to the spokesperson.

Gibbs was arrested in 2012 and charged with carrying a firearm in a publicly owned building or facility, theft by receiving firearm, possession firearm incarcerated person, obstructing government operations, carrying a prohibited weapon, loud music, disorderly conduct, and 32 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 news.

Forrest City is about 85 miles east of Little Rock.