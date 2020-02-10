Cayce flooding: Most roads reopen, some parks stay closed

Twelfth Street Extension, starting at the Amazon Distribution Center, is still closed

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) —Days after flood waters spilled over onto some streets in Cayce, public safety officials say most of the streets are back open to drivers.

According to Chief Byron Snellgrove, the Director of Cayce’s Department of Public Safety, most roads, with the exception of Twelfth Street Extension starting at the Amazon Distribution Center, are back open.

Over the last few days, people living on Riverland Drive had a tough time getting out of their neighborhood.

“It was pretty hairy. It was about 3 feet from the back of my house, and the neighborhood was cut off. The main road had about 4 inches of water on it, and we got pretty lucky here, but my neighbor down the street, it filled up his basement, mud everywhere and what not,” said Paul Carroll, who lives in the neighborhood.

Over the weekend, Chief Snellgrove, says he had extra staff on hand to work through the damage and assist people living in flood-prone areas.

He says most of the cleanup on roads should last around a day, but Twelfth Street Extension is still closed to examine potential road damage.

“We know a lot of 18-wheelers go down through there. We just want to work with Lexington County to make sure the road is safe for people to go on,” Chief Snellgrove said.

Even though some streets are opening back up, Chief Snellgrove says parks like the Riverwalk, Timmerman Trail, and the Thomas H. Newman Boat Landing are still closed as floodwaters continue to recede.

“The Riverwalk is still flooded and won’t be open for a while probably, and cleaning it up will take a good bit longer,” Chief Snellgrove said.

Chief Snellgrove said people living in flood-prone areas had the option to voluntarily evacuate, but he said most people chose to stay as the waters started to rise.

“It is what it is. People who live in the neighborhood have lived in that neighborhood for a very long time and they know what to expect,” said Chris Kueny, the President of the Riverland Park Neighborhood Association.

Some have lived along the river for years, and say flooding won’t slow them down.

“It would never cause me to leave here because it’s too nice living on the river,” said Rusty Inman, who has lived in a house near the river for the last 12 years.

Some of the roads previously closed due to flooding were Old State Street and parts of Granite Hill Road.