Local Living: DC Comics hits the Box Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If a movie is on your list of the things to do this week, the latest DC Comics installment hit the box office.

The movie was number one at the box office, followed by ‘Bad Boys for Life’.

Our Matt Perron shares his take on ‘Birds of Prey’ in this Monday Movies at Five review.

Video images- Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures