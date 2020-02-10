UPDATE: Family, neighbors continue searching for missing six-year-old in Cayce

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Multiple law enforcement agencies, along with family and neighbors, are searching for a missing six-year-old girl from Cayce.

According to the city of Cayce, Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen playing in front of her home in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

A helicopter is also helping search for 6yr old Faye Swetlik. @abc_columbia Neighbors are going door to door with flyers given to them by SLED to help find her. pic.twitter.com/zOZBP0eVyu — Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) February 11, 2020

She has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.

An Amber Alert issue has not been ruled out. According to city officials, evidence and information is still being gathered to make that decision.

79F2C5D5-29DF-47A2-B606-47DE173F428D Missing six-year-old (City of Cayce)

07BEB3C0-713B-4845-BC0E-833E534A4746 Missing six-year-old (City of Cayce)

image0 (City of Cayce)





Neighbors and family members of Faye were seen walking around the neighborhood screaming Faye.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are helping look for 6yr old Faye. Officials say she was last seen playing right outside of her home. Cayce officials say an Amber Alert will be issued soon. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/TOWEv0YTsM — Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) February 11, 2020