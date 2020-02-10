UPDATE: Family, neighbors continue searching for missing six-year-old in Cayce

Crysty Vaughan, Josh Berry, Alexis Frazier,

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Multiple law enforcement agencies, along with family and neighbors, are searching for a missing six-year-old girl from Cayce.

According to the city of Cayce, Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen playing in front of her home in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

She has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.

An Amber Alert issue has not been ruled out. According to city officials, evidence and information is still being gathered to make that decision.

Neighbors and family members of Faye were seen walking around the neighborhood screaming Faye.

