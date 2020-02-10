Warmest Temperature Ever Recorded in Antarctica

Last Thursday 64.9 degrees was measured in Antarctica. That’s the warmest temperature recorded on there.

The BBC Reports:

The reading, taken on Thursday by Argentine research base Esperanza, is 0.8C hotter than the previous peak temperature of 17.5C, in March 2015.

The temperature was recorded in the Antarctic Peninsula, on the continent’s north-west tip – one of the fastest-warming regions on earth.

It is being verified by the UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

“[This] is not a figure you would normally associate with Antarctica, even in the summertime,” WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

Temperatures on the Antarctic continent have risen by almost 3C over the past 50 years, the organisation said, and about 87% of the glaciers along its west coast have “retreated” in that time.

The glaciers have shown an “accelerated retreat” in the past 12 years, the WMO added, due to global warming.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-51420681?ocid=socialflow_twitter