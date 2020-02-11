The Comet receives grant to help in the fight against Human Trafficking

Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority is joining the fight against human trafficking

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority is joining the fight against human trafficking.

The Comet announced it received a more than $151,776 grant from the Federal Transportation Administration.

Officials say the grant will allow the Comet to conduct public safety awareness events, as well as develop pamphlets, posters, and other informative materials to increase rider safety and human trafficking awareness.

For more information visit www.catchthecomet.org.