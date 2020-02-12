Coronavirus “could gain foothold” in US as researchers work on a vaccine

(CNN) – The CDC says the coronavirus could gain a foothold in the US.

The Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases says while most cases of the virus are in China, the US should be prepared for it to increase here.

Right now there are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US.

The CDC is taking steps to help prevent its possible spread and prepare if there is an outbreak.

