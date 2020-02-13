Pence during SC visit addresses murder of Faye Swetlik: “Hug your kids today”

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – During his trip to South Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the murder of Faye Swetlik.

The six-year-old’s body was found Thursday in her Cayce neighborhood after three days of searching.

Circumstances surrounding her death have not been released. Though, a male’s body was also found near Faye’s.

Pence said he guaranteed Governor McMaster that the state would have the full help of the FBI during the investigation to make sure that those responsible would be held accountable.