Cayce DPS releases 911 audio related to 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Friday, February 14th, the Cayce Department of Public Safety released a redacted portion of the audio from the 911 call made by Faye Swetlik’s mother when she could not find the 6-year-old.

Cayce DPS announced that Faye was found dead on Thursday, February 13th days after she was last seen by family playing in the front yard of her Londonderry Lane home.

According to Cayce DPS’ Evan Antley, investigators interviewed Coty Scott Taylor, the man who found dead in Churchill Heights during the search for Faye.

Taylor, 30, was a neighbor of Swetlik and officials say his home was also searched, Sergeant Antley said.

Evidence found in a trash can linked Swetlik and Taylor to the case.

Taylor was found dead in his Picadilly Square home according to Lexington County Coroner margaret Fisher.

Swetlik’s body was found in a wooded area that was previously searched by law enforcement near the NAPA Auto Parts store, Antley said.

You can still share tips about the case by calling 803-205–4444.