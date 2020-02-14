CDC says expect to deal with the coronavirus for years

(CNN) –15 people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield says

asymptomatic transmission is possible.

That means people who are not showing any symptoms can pass the virus onto others.

Redfield also says, many of the people who contract the disease never exhibit symptoms beyond a slight sore throat.

He says the virus will eventually start to be transmitted within communities, and we can expect to deal with it for years.