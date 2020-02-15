Faye Swetlik’s body escorted from MUSC to Lexington Co. by deputies

The body of Faye Swetlik, a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who authorities found dead on Thursday, is receiving a police escort back home.

6yr old #FayeSwetlik’s motorcade has made it to its destination, the Caughman-Hartman Funeral Home in Lexington. #RIP baby girl. Fly high Faye! 💕 @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/7jgJj23Dx3 — Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) February 15, 2020

After almost 72 hours of searching, in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, according to officials with Cayce Department of Public Safety. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday at MUSC in Charleston.

Following the discovery of her body, investigators then found the body of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor in his Piccadilly Drive home, which was down the street from Swetlik’s residence.

“Our evidence and our investigation does link these two together,” Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce DPS stated. “He was a neighbor. He was not a relative. He was not a friend. He was merely a neighbor.”

Officials said he was not previously known to law enforcement.

Swetlik’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Antley said as authorities searched through trash cans that led them to the area where Swetlik’s body was. The evidence was an item mentioned in the missing person flyer released about her disappearance, Antley added.

Following the completion of Saturday’s autopsy, Swetlik will receive an escort by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies back to Lexington County. This is expended to begin around noon.

On Friday, officials said they didn’t have other suspects they’re looking for, but that the investigation is ongoing.