Baseball Secures Sweep of Holy Cross In a Five-Inning, Rain-Shortened Win

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team won a 5-0 rain-shortened game over Holy Cross Sunday afternoon (Feb. 16) to sweep the opening weekend series from the Crusaders. The game was through four-and-a-half innings before the field became unplayable and the game was called.

Brannon Jordan made his first start as a Gamecock on the mound and earned the win, striking out nine and allowing just two hits with no walks in those five frames. Jordan threw 69 pitches on the day, 50 of them for strikes.

The Gamecocks plated four runs in the third, sending 10 men to the plate. Jeff Heinrich , Dallas Beaver and George Callil each had RBI’s via either a hit-by-pitch or walk with the bases loaded, while Braylen Wimmer poked an RBI single to right.

Wes Clarke hit a towering home run in the rain in the fourth, which was his second of the season. The Gamecocks had five hits in the four innings, including a pair of Wimmer’s bat.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Gamecocks sweep an opening weekend series for the first time since 2016, when Carolina swept Albany.

Carolina pitching recorded 31 strikeouts on the weekend, allowing just four runs in 23 innings of play.

Wimmer started the year 4-for-9 with three RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

The Gamecocks got on base via four walks and two hit-by-pitches in the four innings at the plate.

The Gamecocks end the weekend error-free on the year.