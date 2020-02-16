Driver dead following crash with tractor-trailer in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver has died after a wreck between a car and a tractor-trailer early Sunday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer and a BMW were both traveling westbound along I-20 near mile marker 95.

Around 1:25 a.m., authorities said the BMW struck the rear of the tractor-trailer before overturning several times.

The BMW then came to a rest in the median. The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle has not been identified, was deceased on scene.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The collision remains under investigation.