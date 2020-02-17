Press conference on the Faye Swetlik case will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety will update the public on the death investigation of Faye Swetlik on Tuesday afternoon.

Swetlik, a first grader in Lexington County School District Two was found dead in a wooded area days after she went missing on Monday, February 10th.

Evidence collected from a trash can near where Swetlik’s body was found linked her to a male found unresponsive in his Picadilly Square residence.

The male was identified as Coty Taylor.

During a previous press conference, officials say they spoke with Taylor after Swetlik disappeared.

More than 100 law enforcement officers, family, friends, and volunteers joined together in the search for the 6-year-old.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher and Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove are scheduled to address the media.

#FayeSwetlik case update with @Cayce_DPS Director Byron Snellgrove and @LexCoCoroner Margaret Fisher will be held Tuesday 2/18 3:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, Solomon's Porch. 2003 Charkeston Hwy Cayce, SC — Evan Antley (@AntleyEvan) February 17, 2020

According to the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, a memorial service is planned for Friday, February 21st at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SLED, and the FBI are all still asking for assistance in the case.

If you have any information or video footage from a home surveillance camera call 803-205-4444.