Fort Valley State University student missing for days, car recovered

By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – Authorities in Georgia are desperately searching for a 23-year-old woman who’s been mysteriously missing for days.

Anitra Gunn was last seen on Friday, Feb. 14, at approximately 11:30 a.m., just outside Fort Valley, according to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety. Fort Valley is about 30 miles outside of Macon.

Gunn’s family contacted the police on Saturday when they couldn’t reach her, and later on Saturday, the 23-year-old’s car was found in the city limits of Fort Valley, authorities said.

But Gunn remains missing.

“The longer these things go out, the higher the possibility it could be foul play, but we’re holding onto hope,” Department of Public Safety Chief Lawrence Spurgeon told ABC News on Tuesday.

Gunn’s father, Christopher Gunn, told ABC Macon affiliate WGXA that authorities found his daughter’s wallet and phone. Spurgeon would not confirm that to ABC News.

“My mind just racing 100 miles an hour,” Christopher Gunn told WGXA. “As a father, it hurts there’s not a lot I can do.”

“If any harm has befell this young lady,” Spurgeon added in a statement Monday, “the arrest and prosecution of the subject or subjects responsible will be of the highest priority for all agencies.”

Fort Valley Police and the Peach County Sheriff’s Department created a new task force dedicated to this case.

“We would like for all the involved investigating agencies to pool their resources together and work as one on this case,” Spurgeon added in Monday’s statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 478-825-3384.