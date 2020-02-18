“It will be a different world without you” teacher of 6 year old Faye Swetlik says in emotional post

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— Morgen Sightler, a teacher at Springdale Elementary school had only been teaching Faye for 7 short months, but in that time, the two created a bond that is evident in a post the educator placed on her personal Facebook page. That message, resonating with thousands of others leading to more than 5 thousand shares in just a matter of days.

In the final farewell message to little Faye, who was found dead in a shallow wooded area not far from her Cayce home in the Churchill Heights Subdivision. Sightler began her post with memories of the 6 year old she described as having had a bright smile, being full of excitement and curiosity, a little girl she said had an ability to “love unconditionally”, one of Faye’s characteristics she admitted she would miss the most.

The just more than 3 paragraph post goes on to talk about a conversation they had just had concerning a new perfectly fitted purple dress Faye was excited to show off. Sightler saying,

“I pray you are dancing, skipping and loving on everybody in that purple, size 7/8 dress right now in heaven”.

The Elementary school teacher who wrote about how difficult the last few days had been expressed sorrow she says no parent, teacher, or child should ever have to face and completes her post saying,

” I pray for your peace. I pray for all of us to spread love at school and just cherish the memories we had with you. it will be different in the world without you Faye, A lot different. No teacher is ever prepared for that empty spot in the room. We pray you feel that joy again that we had Monday…We miss you Fay, more than anything and it is okay to be sad. Faye, you taught us more than we could ever teach you and we are so thankful for that. Rest in peace sweet angel”.

