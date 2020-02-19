Allen Benedict civil case set for today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A trial examining the alleged safety violations that led to the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of two people last year is set for today, Wednesday February 19th, 2020.

Court officials say the proceedings involving the City of Columbia and Columbia Housing will take place this Wednesday.

The civil hearing was initially scheduled in January but was pushed back.

The hearings follow the investigation into what caused two deaths and the evacuation of more than 4-hundred people at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments in January of last year.