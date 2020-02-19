Alzheimer’s Association to host annual State House Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) On March 4th, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the public to wear purple and gather at the South Carolina State House.

The advocacy event raises awareness of the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on our state and gives citizens an opportunity to meet with their state elected officials.

More than 150 advocates from across the state are expected to attend this year.

The event is free but you must register in advance. For more information, click HERE.