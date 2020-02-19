Burger King introduces new preservative free Whopper

New York (CNN Business)— Burger King is re-“molding” the image of its signature Whopper in a nauseating new ad campaign that promotes efforts to eliminate artificial preservatives and other additives from the company’s menu.

The burger chain on Wednesday unveiled pictures of its new, preservative-free Whopper. In the campaign, the Whopper is covered in mold, decaying as it’s consumed by green fungus.

Burger King restaurants throughout most of Europe have already done away with food preservatives amid an industry-wide shift toward healthier and organic ingredients.

“We believe that real food tastes better,” Restaurant Brands International Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado said in a statement. “That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.”

Whopper fans in the United States may have already tasted a preservative-free Whopper without realizing it, according to Christopher Finazzo, president if Burger King’s Americas division.