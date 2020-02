One person injured in Dutch Fork Road shooting

Irmo Police investigating shooting that left one person injured

(Irmo) – Police in Irmo are investigating a shooting that left one person injured this afternoon.

Captain Courtney Dennis says at approximately 3p.m., Irmo Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound near the post office off Dutch Fork Road.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting took place inside a truck.