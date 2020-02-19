Oscar winning film ‘Parasite’ comes to Nickelodeon Theatre

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you haven’t yet seen this year’s Academy Award winner for best picture, ‘Parasite’, now is your chance to see what all the talk is about.

The Nickelodeon will show the four-time academy award winning film now through February 27th.

The film racked up on awards Oscar night, with the movie nabbing awards in four different categories including one for International Feature Film, Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture.

For more information about the days and times you can catch the movie click on the link provided here

And that’s not all! The Nick is also offering you a chance to check out special viewings of the limited released black and white version, click here