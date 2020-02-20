AAA offers driving tips ahead of possible inclement weather

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— As temperatures remain below average for this time of year throughout the Midlands, along with the additional possibility of some form of wintry weather Thursday, AAA is offering some tips on how to drive safely if inclement weather becomes a factor for us.

AAA Carolinas says it’s always important for motorists to be prepared for severe weather which is not something we are not typically use to and according to AAA leads to more than 2 thousand deaths every year.

AAA says, “With the threat of severe winter weather throughout the Carolinas, we want to remind everyone to practice safety and be diligent behind the wheel,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Rain, snow and sleet can reduce your visibility, making it difficult to safely maneuver or even bring the car to a stop if necessary.”Make sure your car is winterized and when faced with snowy or icy conditions.” If road conditions become tricky to navigate and you have to go out, AAA Carolinas offers the following tips before getting behind the wheel.