Orangeburg County deputies need help to solve 2018 shooting death

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C., – Orangeburg County deputies need your help to get more information on an unsolved shooting death from 2018.

Authorities say 50 year old, Darrell Bennett, was shot and killed while driving down the road on December 16th.

Officials say someone fired a shot into the back of his truck on Old Six Highway near it’s junction with the county line road.

If you know anything, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME S-C.