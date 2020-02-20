Victim of fiery I-20 crash identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The man who was killed during a fiery crash on Interstate 20 has been identified.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 1pm near mile marker 73.

Paul Korktuse Vowotor, 64, of Valley Heights Lane was wearing a seat when he collided with a tractor trailer truck that caught on fire, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The identification is tentative and is based on information gathered at the scene.

The results of positive identification methods are pending at this time. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head and chest.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.