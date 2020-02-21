Broken foot keeps Bryan Edwards out of NFL Draft Combine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today former Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards announced on his Twitter page that he will not be able to participate in next week’s NFL Draft Combine. Edwards says he broke his foot while preparing for the combine, and will need “a couple months” to recover.

Be patient… the cream always rises to the top. pic.twitter.com/H7GpbQn8FB — Bryan Edwards (@B__ED89) February 21, 2020

After missing out on the Reese’s Senior Bowl while recovering from a knee injury, he will now miss a second chance to showcase his talents for NFL scouts before the draft in late April.

Edwards left South Carolina as the program leader in receiving yards and receptions.