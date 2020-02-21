Governor McMaster’s proposed $10 billion dollar spending plan reaches next phase

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina’s $10 billion dollar state spending plan is on its way to the House floor.

Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee approved the $10 billion dollar budget after making only a few changes to Governor Henry McMaster’s spending proposal. One addition that was made was $100 million dollars dedicated for repairs and improvements to rural roads.

The plan gives $77 million dollars to the state and another $33 million dollars to counties to spend as they see fit. A few other items include more than $200 million dollars to give every public school teacher a $3 thousand dollars raise as well as $100 million dollars in tax relief.